PM chairs investment promotion meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting on the current status of works within the project management for the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the key growth indicators for the first half of the year and reserves for further development in such fields as investment attraction, the defense and aerospace industry, tax policy, basic industry. They also considered the issues of project management by the akimats (local governments) of Akmola region and Almaty city.

In particular, reports were provided by: Minister of the Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov (on the issues of the sector he is in charge of), Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek (on the encouragement of investment and development of basic industrialization), and Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov (on raising the tax collection rate).

Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin and Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek reported on the measures and the 2018 plans to develop transport and logistics, agribusiness, tourism, trade, education, health, mass entrepreneurship, industrialization, digitalization, attracting investment and ensuring productive employment.