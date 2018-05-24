PM chairs Kazakh Invest BoD meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a meeting of the Board of Directors of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, CEO of Kazakh Invest Saparbek Tuyakbayev reported on the interim results of work in 2018.

Since the start of the year, the company has reached agreements with 42 new foreign investors for projects worth $7.5 billion.

Construction and installation works within 18 projects totaling $1 billion have commenced, while four documents have been signed with large foreign investors. An active development of 15 projects worth $7.1 billion has started.

Mr. Tuyakbayev pointed out that in accordance with the National Investment Strategy, everything has been well arranged for work with all top priority countries, and targeting of international investors is underway. In addition, the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan are actively involved in that work.