PM chairs meeting of Council for Export Policy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a meeting of the Council for Export Policy under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, PM's press service reports.

The meeting discussed issues of implementing the complex national system for the development of exports of domestic products.

The Ministries for Investments and Development and Agriculture presented their reports on measures taken to stimulate exports, identify goods with export potential and remove barriers that arise when exporting Kazakhstan's production, and heads of JSC Export Insurance Company Kazakh Export and JSC NC Kazakh Invest reported on the results of their activities.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed future plans. In particular, it was decided to strengthen support of export-oriented enterprises in the regions, introduce the KPI system and methodology for assessing the performance of local executive bodies in terms of promoting exports.

For reference: Today, Kazakhstan exports more than 800 items of the manufacturing sector to 113 countries.

As a result of 9 months of 2017, the volume of trade increased by 26% and amounted to $55.4 billion. Exports increased by 31% - to $34.5 billion due to increased prices for energy carriers and metallurgy production. Exports of processed goods increased by 22% and amounted to $11.1 billion. Increased supplies of ferroalloys, petroleum products, copper, rolled metal, propane and butane, zinc. The share of processed goods in total exports is 32%.

Export of agricultural products and products of its processing for January-September of 2017 amounted to $1 523.9 million.

Compared with the same period in 2016, there is a 13% increase in exports of AIC production, including 10% of agricultural processing. The main volume of exports is accounted for wheat (27.8%) and flour (20.7%). The export of livestock and crop production has grown. Exports of beef grew by 2 times, lamb - by 8 times, horse meat - by 1.8 times. Exports of cotton fiber grew by 1.7 times, and oilseeds - by an average of 1.7 times.

In the system of exports insurance for incomplete 2017, insurance support was provided for 38.5 billion tenge. To compare, in the previous 6 years, this figure totaled 74 billion tenge.

The number of export contracts, supported by various instruments, for 2017 exceeded 178 billion tenge. There were also qualitative changes in the structure of the supported exports. If earlier the majority of exporters were trading companies, exporters of agricultural raw materials, in 2017 all export contracts are in the manufacturing and service sector.