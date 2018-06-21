PM chairs meeting of National Commission for switchover to Latinized Kazakh script

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a regular session of the National Commission for the switchover of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script, primeminister.kz reports.

The attendees considered the progress made in implementing the 2025 Action Plan for the Kazakh alphabet phased transition to the Latin-based script and further coordination of works to develop the spelling rules and the keyboard layout pattern for the new alphabet.

The National Commission for the switchover of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script is a consultative and advisory body under the Government which is mainly aimed at preparing and approving switchover proposals, coordinating and monitoring the quality of work performed.

Ministers Arystanbek Mukhamediuly (of Culture and Sports), Yerlan Sagadiyev (Education and Science), and Dauren Abayev (Information and Communications) delivered reports on the main directions of the work done to switch over the alphabet to the Latin-based script.

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly highlighted that for now, the Working Group together with linguists has developed the Spelling Concept of the Kazakh alphabet based on Latinized script.

"As of today, we have prepared the calendar schedule for the development of the Kazakh language orthography and the basic provisions of the spelling rules. Broadly speaking, the language reform, that is essential for our country, is being carried out in accordance with the 2025 Action Plan for the phased transition of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script," the Minister of Culture said.

Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev reported that the Baitursynov Institute of Linguistics has scrutinized the international term formation principles and rules in Kazakh and other Turkic languages and developed the national terminology criteria.

The comments were also provided by Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev, Senator Murat Baktiyaruly, Member of the Kazakh Majis Beibit Mamrayev, Director of the Institute of Linguistics Yerden Kazhybek, Head of the Philology Department of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University Tanat Ayapova, and Executive Director of Til Qazyna National Research and Practical Center Yerbol Tleshov, etc.