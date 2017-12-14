  • kz
    PM chairs meeting of Samruk-Kazyna NWF BoD

    07:31, 14 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, primeminister.kz reports.

    The meeting in the Ukimet uyi discussed the implementation of the transformation program, a comprehensive privatization plan and preparations for the IPO of the fund's assets, and approved the work plan and the budget for 2018. BoD was also presented a report on the work of the internal audit service for 9 months of 2017.

    Photo: РrimeMinister.kz

     

