PM chairs meeting on entrepreneurship development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting on improving the business climate in the country, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting participants discussed the Atameken National Chamber's proposals regarding measures to increase the share of local content in the procurement system, as well as the draft Action Plan to enhance the competitiveness of domestic producers.



Photo: primeminister.kz.