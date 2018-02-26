PM chairs meeting on use of Astana Expo 2017 facilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting today regarding the post-exhibition use of the facilities of the International specialized exhibition Expo 2017, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting participants discussed the issues of unveiling the innovation ecosystem facilities, including the Astana International Financial Centre, Astana Hub, International IT University, and International Center for Green Technologies at Astana Expo-2017 site.

Chairman of Board of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company JSC Yerbol Shormanov, First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov, Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, and Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev addressed the meeting.