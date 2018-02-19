PM chairs meeting regarding SEZs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a meeting on the implementation of the Head of State's instructions regarding the development of the Special Economic Zones given at the extended session of the Government on February 9, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the key indicators and measures to improve the effectiveness of SEZs.

Minister for Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, and Governors Yerali Tugzhanov (Mangistau region), Zhanseit Tuimebayev (South Kazakhstan region), Amandyk Batalov (Almaty region), Nurlan Nogayev (Atyrau region), Askar Myrzakhmetov (Zhambyl region), Bulat Bakauov (Pavlodar region), Yerlan Koshanov (Karaganda region), and Mayors of Astana and Almaty cities Asset Issekeshev and Bauyrzhan Baibek reported on the progress in the implemention of the President's instructions and the future plans.

In addition, Ministers of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, National Economy Timur Suleimenov, and Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, as well as the heads of managing companies of the Special Economic Zones, reported on the measures taken to develop the existing SEZs.

For reference: There are 11 Special Economic Zones in Kazakhstan. A total of 165 projects have been launched in the SEZs, and 13,000 jobs have been created. KZT 787 billion has been invested in SEZ projects.