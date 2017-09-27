PM chairs session of Council for investment climate improvement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired a regular meeting of the Council for improvement of investment climate at the Ukimet Uiy (House of Government) today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Participants of the session touched upon the issues of protection of intellectual property rights in Kazakhstan, violation of the regulations of usage of trademarks and the risks associated with occurrence of counterfeit products.



The session also focused on the prospects of creation of a specialized intellectual property court in Kazakhstan as well as the impact of level of intellectual rights protection on digital transformation of national economy.