PM chairs session of Industrial Development Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a regular session of the Commission for Industrial Development, primeminister.kz reports.

During the meeting, the Government officials discussed updating and making up of a new list of projects for the 2015-2019 Republican Industrialization Map.

In his speech, Minister for Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said that the current Map includes 28 projects, of which 22 projects totaling KZT 6.7 trillion comprise the creation of 19,800 permanent jobs, while 6 are promising projects. As of today, 6 projects amounting KZT 2.2 trillion and creating 4,300 jobs have been put into operation within the framework of the Map. It was proposed to include three new projects totaling KZT 456.2 billion with the creation of over 1,200 permanent jobs in the Map. The launch of these projects is scheduled for 2017-2021.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister entrusted the respective government authorities with a number of specific instructions on updating the 2015-2019 Industrialization Map.