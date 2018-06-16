PM chairs session on Kazakhstan's tourism industry development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired on Saturday a session focusing of the State Program on national tourism industry development, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the session its participants discussed the most relevant aspects of tourism industry development and the measures government can take to support it.



Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, took the floor and made a presentation of the draft Tourism Map.



In embraces 62 tourist destinations and sites, including 16 new ones. Creators selected those destinations based on the number of tourists that might visit them, uniqueness of the sites, their historical importance. The map also includes the Great Silk Road objects and sacred sites associated with the Rukhani Janghyru program.