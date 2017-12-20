PM chairs the meeting of Kazakh Invest BoD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC National Company Kazakh Invest took place in Ukimet uyi under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, primeminister.kz reports.

The participants discussed the issues of improving the country's investment climate. Kazakh Invest presented reports for the II and III quarter of 2017, and a work plan and the annual budget for 2018 were discussed and approved.

The national company Kazakh Invest was established on behalf of President Nazarbayev on the basis of the National Agency for Export and Investment Kaznex Invest (Government Decree No. 100 of March 3, 2017). Kazakh invest is called upon to act as a single negotiator with target transnational companies and large investors on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.