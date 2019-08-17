PM charged to tighten control over quality of housing construction in Arys

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the course of restoration of residential buildings, educational and healthcare facilities in the town of Arys as well as construction of administrative, historical, cultural and social facilities in Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

As the PM’s Office informed, Askar Mamin visited astadium, a hospital, a school and Arys-1 railway station in Arys.

62 out of 66 social facilities in Arys need anoverhaul, while 4 should be fully restored. Works on 45 facilities have beenfinished.

The Prime Minister commissioned to tighten controlover the quality of housing construction.