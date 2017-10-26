PM checks Mangistau region’s transport and logistics capacity

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Within a working visit to Mangistau region, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has checked today the development of the region's transport and logistics potential, inspected the enterprises in the Aktau Sea Port Special Economic Zone and the second-phase construction of the Kuryk Ferry Complex, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The First Deputy Governor of the region, Suindik Aldashev informed Bakytzhan Sagintayev of further development of the transport and logistics potential of the entire region, with due regard to the expansion of the ferry complex.

A 4-million-ton railway ferry terminal was launched in the port of Kuryk within the Industrialization Day in December 2016. The terminal's operating activities started on March 24 this year, and over a million tons of cargoes have gone through this terminal for 10 months: oil products, chemical fertilizers, consumer goods, machinery and equipment, and other cargoes. By the end of the year, it is planned to transfer over 1.2 million tons of cargoes.



This year, the second phase of the Kuryk port development has started, i.e construction of a car ferry terminal with a capacity of 2 million tons, is planned to be completed in 2018. In general, the project is expected to raise the capacity of Kazakhstan's seaports to 26 million tons by 2020.

The Kazakh Prime Minister also inspected the reconstruction of the Kuryk port-Kuryk village highway and the shaping of the customs zone of the Mangistau recreation and infrastructure complex.

Presently, the Mangistau Regional Administration is drawing up design estimates for the reconstruction of the Kuryk port-Kuryk road (from the Kuryk port to the Aktau-Kuryk national highway). Within the project, the administration, together with the customs and border services, designed an automobile border-crossing point. The facility will ensure identification of vehicles, radiation and inspection control, dimension and weight measurements with separation of the export and import flows.



On the whole, the services for customs and other procedures in the Customs Clearance Zone will be rendered in line with the one-stop shop principle.

Besides, the Prime Minister visited ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Aktau located in the Aktau Seaport Special Economic Zone, where he inspected the construction and installation operations for the shop of oil and gas steel pipes welding and coating.



The Director of the enterprise, Zhenis Utegenov, reported to Bakytzhan Sagintayev on the current activities of the plant and its role in the project of the future expansion and the wellhead pressure management of the Tengiz field, where the company acts as a provider of such services for Tengizchevroil LLP as corrosion coating and butt welding of oil and gas pipes, and transportation of finished products to the Tengiz field.

It should be noted that 17 projects have been commissioned in the Aktau Seaport Special Economic Zone. There are 15 ongoing projects for over KZT 355.6 billion. Currently, the authorities continue filling the "Aktau Seaport" SEZ territory with export-oriented high-technology manufacturing facilities. For the entire period of "Aktau Seaport" SEZ operations, the volume of products manufactured by the participating enterprises has exceeded KZT 241.2 billion, and over 1,000 people have been employed.