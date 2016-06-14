PM commissioned to equip airports, railway and bus stations with up-to-date examination systems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government's sitting, Prime Minister Karim Massimov charged to equip all the airports, railway and bus stations with up-to-date systems of examination.

“The Ministry of Investments and Development, the National Security Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Samruk-Kazyna Fund must take measures to adopt unified technical requirements to the equipment of airports, railway and bus stations with up-to-date examination systems,” Massimov said.

The Head of the Government warned that he will personally check the results of this work during his working trips to the regions.