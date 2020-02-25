PM commissions to launch comprehensive measures to prevent flooding

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin commissions the ministries and local akimats (administration) to take comprehensive measures to prevent flooding in the regions and in the capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of the Government commissioned the governors of the regions and mayors of the cities to take the situation under their personal control. He also stressed the necessity to mobilize all the required resources and equipment needed for snow removal from the settlements. The relevant structures of the MIA and Ecology Ministry were charged to constantly monitor the situation.

Besides, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development was commissioned to organize 24-hour control over overflow of flood waters on highways and railroads.

The Ministry of Ecology was commissioned to determine safe volume of filling the water reservoirs. In case of need, the Ministry should take measures to timely empty the reservoirs.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs was charged to ensure full preparedness of forces and reserves.