PM congratulates Kazakhstani military men on national holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has congratulated Kazakhstani on the Defender of the Fatherland Day, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

«Defending one's fatherland has always been a sacred duty and point of honor for our nation. Since the ancient times and till nowadays the pages of the history of Kazakhstan are filled with the examples of bravery, patriotism and courage,» Mamin’s congratulatory message reads.

He adds that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan continue the traditions of our ancestor.

Mamin reminds that the Kazakhstani army assists in battling the coronavirus pandemic in the country, ensuring security on the security checkpoints and helping repatriate our nationals from other countries amid the pandemic.

The Prime Minister concludes his congratulatory message by wishing all military men good health, peace and prosperity.