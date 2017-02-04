PM criticized Arselor Mittal for not buying Kazakhstan goods

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During today's Government Meeting Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev criticized Arselor Mittal for not buying goods produced by Kazakhstan's companies.

"Yesterday the Ministry of Investments and Development, Ministry of Energy, Samruk Kazyna together with akims were told to conduct work with all large enterprises and determine the target indicators to raise local content. We provide support whenever these companies need it, therefore we expect them to make the same steps. This particularly applies to Arselor Mittal. Each time they come to the Government, receive preferences but buy goods from abroad. Even Karaganda technical rubber plant which is right over the fence keeps saying that Arselor Mittal refuse to buy local goods and bring them from abroad", - Sagintayev said.

The Prime Minister instructed the management of large companies and urge them increase local content and said he would personally control this issue.