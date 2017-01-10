PM criticized MIA for poor organization of citizens’ registration process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has criticized the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for unsatisfactory explanatory work among population regarding the recently adopted amendments on temporary registration of citizens, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“People spend hours in queues in public service centers in order to be registered properly and timely. There is a big number of questions, but our governmental authorities are not able to answer all of them. Moreover, people do not accept these explanations,” Sagintayev said at the Cabinet’s sitting on Tuesday.

According to Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, the MIA helps regulate the situation in public service centers and have already sent additional employees from migration police.

In his words, public service centres are working now at weekends and during holidays. The population is informed about the centers’ work hours via social media and mass media.

“40,000 people were registered from January 7 to 9. 19,000 of them received temporary registration. The remaining 21,000 citizens were those who had lived in their apartments and houses without any legal registration,” said the Minister.

In December 2016, Kazakhstan adopted amendments to migration legislation on citizens’ temporary registration at the place of temporary residence. Since 7 January 2017, Kazakhstanis leaving for another location within the country for a period exceeding 1 month need to be registered at a local public service center. The amendments will affect primarily those, who arrive at other towns and cities for business trips, study and treatment purposes. If a person knows that he will undergo long-term treatment, then he/she will have to register at the facility he will be hospitalized in.