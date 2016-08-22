PM discussed socio-economic development of Turkestan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Government Karim Massimov has met today with the representatives of intelligentsia of Turkestan within his working trip to the South Kazakhstan region.

The meeting focused on topical issues of economic, social and cultural development of the region. In particular, the participants raised questions about the construction of multistory houses for people on the affordable housing waiting list, gas supply issues and prospects of development of historical and cultural tourism. Minister of Culture and Sport A.Mukhamediuly, Minister of Energy K.Bozumbayev, First Deputy Minister of National Economy M. Kussainov and Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Investment and Development Z.Saginov answered the people's questions.



The affordable housing waiting list in Turkestan includes 3,600 people. The Governor's office plans to partially solve this problem by building a new Otyrar micro-district. The construction of eight residential houses is underway. Four five-story houses are built at the expense of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, two nine-story buildings (72 apartments) are built by private companies, and two 60-apartment buildings are planned to be erected under the Affordable Housing 2020 program/ The construction of these six residential houses are planned to be completed before the end of this year.

22 houses underwent overhaul as part of modernization of housing and utilities.



Gas infrastructure development in Turkestan began in 2014, with the commissioning of the first stage of the Beineu - Bozoy - Shymkent main line. An automated gas distribution station with the capacity of 100,000 m³ per hour, and two gas control points have already been constructed. Despite efforts, full gas distribution network development has not been resolved yet.



Furthermore, the prospects of development of historical and cultural tourism were raised in the framework of the Kone Turkistan (Ancient Turkestan) concept.



For reference:



Turkestan is one of the oldest cities in Kazakhstan (after Taraz). In XVI-XVIII centuries, the city was the capital of the Kazakh Khanate. Today, Turkestan (a city of regional subordination the South Kazakhstan region since 1968) - is a major industrial, educational and cultural center, and the center of domestic and foreign tourism. It is also a major regional trade center.



In the first half of 2016, the city completed the construction of a 200-bed children's hospital which treat the children of Turkestan and four nearby districts.



Last year, the city launched the construction of a 4-star hotel and a sports and health and fitness complex. A new hospital was commissioned there as part of PPP. Five projects have been implemented and 244 jobs have been created under the Industrialization program, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.