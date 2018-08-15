PM discusses Astana devpt comprehensive plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a meeting on the issues of the draft Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Astana for 2019-2023 at the Government, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the government officials discussed the 2019-2023 Comprehensive Plan for Compact Development of Astana with the Provision of Engineering and Transport Infrastructure. In particular, they considered the issues regarding the construction of housing, secondary education, healthcare and culture buildings, as well as the development of the utilities and road transport infrastructure, including the project of a new transport system (LRT). A special attention was given to the issues of gas supply to the city, the modernization of the heat and power supply systems, the urban improvement, and the industrial parks.

By the Head of State's instruction, the City Hall drafted the Comprehensive Plan for Compact Development of Astana so that to create favorable conditions enhancing the socioeconomic potential of the capital. Over the past 20 years, the gross regional product of the city has grown by nearly 224 times, reaching more than KZT 5 trillion (KZT 25.7 billion in 1997), which in terms of per capita is twice higher than the country's average. The annual investment volume has increased by 50 times to KZT 956.9 billion (KZT 19.3 billion in 1997).