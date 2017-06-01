PM discusses Digital Kazakhstan program with reps of IT companies in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the leading IT companies gathered at the Ukimet Uyi (House of Government) in Astana on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

At the meeting, they discussed the issues related to the draft of the Digital Kazakhstan State Program, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.



Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev was one of the speakers at the event.



Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, President of the Innovative Companies Association Special Economic Zone "Innovative Technologies Park" Amiret Konysbayev, director of Elteks Alatau LLP Nurlan Zhanibekov, President of the Kazakhstan Online Business Association Konstantin Gorozhankin, head of Open IT company Vitaly Kim, founder of Flip.kz online store Alexander Sokolov and many others took the floor at the event as well.