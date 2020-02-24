PM, EEC board chairman discuss EAEU development issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin has received Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, who took the office on Feb. 1, 2020, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

«As you know, the idea of ​​Eurasian integration belongs to the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays great attention to the further development of the Eurasian Economic Union,» Mamin said.

Within the period of the EAEU existence, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and partner countries increased by 23.3% — from $16.3 billion to $20.1 billion. The flow of investments from the EAEU states exceeded $5.5 billion, the number of joint ventures increased almost twice and reached 12 thousand.

At the same time, the Head of Government noted the presence of many barriers — 66 obstacles — within the framework of the functioning of the EAEU domestic market.

« It is necessary to carry out systematic work to remove barriers, ensure the classic four freedoms (goods, services, capital, labor) and increase mutual trade indicators. This will allow the business community and, in general, the population of the EAEU member countries to feel the real benefits of the integration project,» Mamin said.

The parties have discussed the preparation of the draft Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, the improvement of the unified base of technical regulation within the framework of the EAEU, as well as the issues of compliance with the EEC regulations.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov and Head of the Secretariat of the EEC Board Chairman V. Zinovsky.