PM eyes SME development with businessmen in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA-SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev discussed the problems of SME development in South Kazakhstan region with members of local council of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Participants of the meeting debated the share of local content in public procurements, modernization and construction of a new passenger terminal of the Shymkent international airport, water supply system recovery, subsidy in crop production, lifting barriers in export of local products, concessional lending of agro-industrial complex, development of new export policy and more issues.



Reporting at the meeting were Chairman of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablai Myrzakhmetov, General Director of Karlskrona LC AB LLP Ualikhan Akhmetov, President of SCAT JSC Vladimir Denisov, President of Kainar Mai LLP Khali Sarmanov and many others.



Premier Sagintayev stressed that in accordance with the Head of State's address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" the development of entrepreneurship is one of the key directions while shaping up the new model of economic growth in the country.



"To that end, the Government of Kazakhstan together with the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs works on expanding supportive measures for domestic business," he said in conclusion.