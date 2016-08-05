PM familiarized with machine-building technology in Stepnogorsk (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his working visit to Akmola region, Prime Minister Karim Massimov has visited the JSC European Bearing Corporation of Stepnogorsk.

The company produces bearings for railway vehicles, used in railway rolling stock in CIS countries.

Last year, the plant produced 10,300 tonnes of bearings, while in H1 2016 their amount made 5,800 tonnes.

At the end of 2015 the enterprise implemented an investment project worth 469 million tenge included in the Entrepreneurship Support Map of Akmola region.

Development of machinery industry in Kazakhstan is among six top-priority areas of the 2015-2019 Governmental Program of Industrial-Innovative Development.