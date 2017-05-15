PM familiarizes with new technologies at EvrazKaspianStal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan was briefed on process automation system at EvrazKaspianStal which allows increased production volume and ensures high quality, primeminister.kz reports.

The metallurgical plant is an innovative project implemented jointly with Russian partners. Company's technical equipment and level automation meet the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution "Industrialization 4.0" concept.

The plant processes and recycles metal, and also produces rebar, small-section rolling, and other products. The capacity of the plant is 450,000 tons of products per year.

Earlier in his Address to the Nation "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" the Head of State defined the widespread introduction of the Fourth Industrial Revolution elements such as automation, robotization, artificial intelligence, exchange of "big data" as key to an increase in productivity.