PM: Funds allotted for implementation of Nurly Zhol Program not used to the full extent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov believes that the funds earmarked for implementation of the Nurly Zhol Program are not used to the full extent.

Premier Massimov reminded members of the Cabinet at the session on Wednesday that the issue on the use of funds will be discussed at the upcoming extended session chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and that adequate work needs to be done in that respect.



"I draw attention of all akims (governors) that the allotted funds should be used timely and to the full extent," said Massimov, adding that the governors and administrators of the budgetary programs will be personally responsible for underspent funds.



During the session Prime Minister Massimov gave a number of instructions.



For instance, the Ministry of National Economy was charged to analyze the use of budgetary funds in the regions of Kazakhstan and submit its proposals on whether to punish deputy akims for underspent funds.



Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of Baiterek Holding, and Umirzak Shukeyev, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, will ensure that the planned volume of housing is commissioned in time countrywide.



Additionally, akims of regions and the cities of Astana and Almaty will make sure that funds allotted for construction of the educational institutions there are used to the full extent and that those institutions commissioned in time as well.