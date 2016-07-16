  • kz
    PM gave several instructions in view of situation in Turkey

    13:18, 16 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has charged to resume Kazakhstan-Turkey flights and launch a hotline service for our citizens staying in Turkey.

    “I have tasked Kassymbek [Minister of Internal Affairs Zhenis Kassymbek - editor] to resume flights to Turkey and get in contact with tour operators in order to protect the interests of our citizens. I have also charged Idrissov [Foreign Affairs Minister Erlan Idrissov - editor] to launch a hotline service in Astana, Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya for urgent calls and messages of Kazakhstani citizens. The main thing is to ensure their security. I am calling Kazakhstani in Turkey to exercise maximum caution,” wrote Massimov in his Twitter account.

