PM gets acquainted with ‘smart mine' technology in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev familiarized with the production process automation at Sokolov-Sarybai Mining Production Association (SSGPO) JSC, which is a part of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) during his working trip to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The Premier made the first stop at the Sokolovsky open pit. This is the field where the history of strip mining with the use of open-cut mining method began in 1955. The production has never stopped since that year.



Bereke Mukhametkaliyev, President of SSGPO JSC, made a presentation of the enterprise's development strategy to Prime Minister Sagintayev during the visit.







The company has already commenced introducing the Industry 4.0 technologies, including ‘the smart washing house' and ‘the smart mine'. The latter was launched in December 2017 during the televised conference within the Industrialization Day with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.



It was noted that full automation of production process at the Kachar open pit allowed to enhance productivity of equipment. SSGPO JSC is now planning to introduce innovations at all of its open pits. The project is believed to be introduced at all producing companies of ERG in the future.



Mr. Mukhametkaliyev stressed that the application of the most advanced technologies enables the company to develop economically viable projects, thus, strengthening competitiveness of Kazakhstan's mining sector.



During the visit, Bakytzhan Sagintayev also got acquainted with the training center for personnel where the miners get hands-on experience and theoretical knowledge at the same time.



