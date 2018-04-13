PM gets acquainted with work of petrochemical technopark in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today during the working trip to Atyrau region Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the Special Economic Zone "National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark" in the city of Atyrau, where he got acquainted with the plant for the production of polyethylene and the construction of a gas turbine power plant, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

For today 15 participants are registered on the territory of a special economic zone. As of April 1, the total volume of investments amounted to 339 billion tenge, including private investments - 269.8 billion tenge. Over 1300 workplaces have been created.



During the inspection of the Polymer Production plant, implemented within the framework of the State Program of Advanced Industrial-Innovative Development, Bakytzhan Sagintayev got acquainted with the technology of the plant, which allows for the production of 15 thousand tons of polypropylene film annually. The production employs 371 people. In the past year, products worth 2.2 billion tenge were sold.



As reported by the chairman of the board of Polymer Production LLP, Azamat Zhussupov, today the plant produces polyethylene film, biaxially oriented polypropylene film, various types of packaging, as well as polypropylene bags of 25 and 50 kg. The plant's products, which are used in the light and food industries, are exported to Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and across Kazakhstan. This creates a powerful multiplicative effect on the socio-economic development of the region, and also promotes import substitution.



In the course of the visit to the gas turbine power plant under the Nurly Zhol State Program for Infrastructure Development, the chairman of the board of United Chemical Company LLP, Zhenis Osserbay, reported that the plant will provide large investment projects in the territory of the SEZ with electric power of 110 kW and high pressure steam. The project implementation period is 2014-2018, its cost is 111 billion tenge. The capacity of the plant is 310 MW, the number of jobs is 120.



For reference: The territory of the NIPT SEZ in Atyrau region consists of three sections: Karabatan (the main production facilities for basic petro, gas, and chemical products: polypropylene, polyethylene, etc.), Tengiz (gas separation unit) and Atyrau (industrial park of small and medium business in production of finished products: plastic and rubber production, etc.).



NINT SEZ project is designed to create innovative, competitive domestic petrochemical products in accordance with international standards (ISO). The uniqueness of the project also lies in the fact that specialists are directly trained at the petrochemical plants.



There are four projects at the implementation stage:



• KPI Inc. - a project for the production of polypropylene with a capacity of 500 thousand tons/year. Terms of implementation: 2017-2021.



• KLPE is a project for the production of polyethylene.



• Karabatan Utility Solutions - construction of gas turbine thermal power plant. Terms of implementation: 2016-2018.



• Kazchemproduction - a project for the production of cyclohexane with a capacity of 150 thousand tons/year. Terms of implementation: 2017-2021.



It should be recalled, the plant for the production of polyethylene KLPE LLP is implemented in conjunction with a large transnational company Borealis. The agreement on the main terms of cooperation was signed within the framework of the official visit of the Head of State to the UAE on March 24 this year. The cost of this project is $2.6 billion, capacity - 500,000 tons of polypropylene per year.