PM gives mainly upbeat assessment of healthcare state program implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev gave mainly upbeat assessment of Kazakhstan's Densaulyk (Health) State Program for 2016-2019 at the Government's session on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

"As we can see from the reports, the program has achieved its goals. In his state-of-the-nation address the Head of State set a number of specific goals aimed at improving public health. Those are modernization of healthcare and introduction of mandatory medical insurance. At the extended session of the Government we've touched upon the introduction of e-healthcare," Prime Minister Sagintayev said at the session.



Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov who attended the session revealed that 180 billion tenge has been allotted for implementation of the Densaulyk State Program.



It was noted that premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) like heart diseases, oncology and injuries has reduced across the country. However, downward dynamics is still observed in some regions of Kazakhstan.



Countrywide maternal mortality, infant and cancer mortality has been on decrease recently. At the same time, maternal mortality in East Kazakhstan region, infant mortality in Kostanay region and cancer mortality in Pavlodar region exceed the average countrywide rate.