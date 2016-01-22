PM, head of ADB discuss further partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a meeting with the president of the Asian Development Bank Takehiko Nakao, Primeminister.kz informs.

Massimov congratulated Nakao on 50th anniversary of the Asian Development Bank and expressed his gratitude for the many years of cooperation during which there were implemented many projects in the field of transport infrastructure, agriculture and finance.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the issues of further cooperation focusing on the development of public-private partnership in Kazakhstan.