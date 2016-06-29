  • kz
    PM held meeting of Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s Board of Directors

    17:47, 29 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has held a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

    “Just held a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna Fund. Public hearings should be held in the Parliament  this autumn," the PM shared this post via his Twitter account.

    Recall that the Program of Transformation of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund has been implemented since 2014 and aims at reforming its activity and daughter companies.

    The transformation is carried out in three areas: increasing the value of the portfolio companies and approach to the management of the Fund's investment activities, improving corporate governance.

    As a result, the program is called to increase  competitiveness of the Fund.

    Noteworthy to say that the first stage of the transformation program will be completed by the end of  2017.

