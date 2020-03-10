PM holds meeting of Republican Rapid Response Working Group

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired the first meeting of the Republican Rapid Response Working Group created on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov reported on measures to reduce budget expenditures, optimize republican and local budgets, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov and Chair of the National Bank Erbolat Dossaev reported on macroeconomic, financial and social stability. Presentations were also made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov and other members of the Republican Rapid Response Working Group.

The meeting participants discussed the situation on the energy market amid changing global conditions, measures to control pricing of socially significant food products and other pressing issues of ensuring socio-economic stability in the country.

The proposals for inclusion in the Anti-Crisis Action Plan and a special plan to support employment have been considered. Measures to mitigate risks from external economic challenges and the current situation in foreign markets were discussed.