PM holds meeting on agro-industrial complex development in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has arrived in North Kazakhstan region today on the instruction of the Head of State to familiarize with the situation in the region and discuss existing problems.

He made the first stop within the framework of his working trip in the fields of Babyk-Burluk LLP cultivating crops, oil and feeding crops in Aiyrtauskiy district.



After familiarizing with the day-to-day activities of the enterprise, Prime Minister Massimov held a meeting dedicated to the problems of agro-industrial sector development with the participation of reps of republican associations and agricultural enterprises. Attending the meeting were also members of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" and heads of government bodies.



During the meeting, participants discussed the development of agro-industrial sector, improvement of subsidy system as well as mechanisms of financial support of Kazakhstani agrarians.



Those present also touched upon the new approaches to increasing labor productivity and creating new workplaces in domestic agricultural sector, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.