PM holds meeting on fishing industry development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip to Atyrau region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting on the development of fishing industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, and Nurzhan Zhumagaliuly, Executive Director of the Association for Fisheries – BD, reported on the state and prospects for developing fishing industry. Representatives of the fishing business of Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions reported on the problems of the industry in the regions, Russian professor A. Litvinenko and Deputy of the Senate Sarsenbay Yensegenov reported on the development of fish farming in Kazakhstan.

The total market of fish and its products in Kazakhstan is about 66 thousand tons, 45 thousand tons of which are fisheries; 7.4 thousand tons are fish farming. Besides, 30 thousand tons are exported, 43.5 thousand tons of products are imported.

Fishing is carried out mainly in the Caspian and Aral seas, in Balkhash and Zaysan lakes, in Bukhtarma, Kapshagai and Shardara reservoirs, in the Alakol system of lakes, in the Zhayik and Kigash rivers. The main fishing regions are Atyrau — 13.1 thousand tons (29.2%), East Kazakhstan — 8.2 thousand tons (18.3%), Kyzylorda — 7.4 thousand tons (16.4%), Almat - 6.6 thousand tons (14.6%), Mangystau — 2.3 thousand tons (5.2%) and Turkistan — 2 thousand tons (4.5%).

The head of government noted the need for systematic measures for the development of the country's fisheries and instructed to prepare a draft Concept for the Development of Fisheries of the Republic of Kazakhstan by April 1, 2020.

Within the framework of his working trip, Mamin visited the Atyrau Sturgeon Hatchery, enterprises of JSC «Imeni Amangeldy» and «Caspian Royal Fish».