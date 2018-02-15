PM holds meeting with innovation expert Gunter Pauli

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Gunter Pauli, an international expert on innovation development, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of Kazakhstan's industrial and innovative development with the use of global technologies and the involvement of domestic and foreign entrepreneurs in innovative business projects.

Gunter Pauli is the author of The Blue Economy: 10 Years, 100 Innovations, 100 Million Jobs. The book expresses how, by imitating natural processes, one can make up new successful business models that will create economic, social, and environmental benefits. It proposes an alternative to the conventional industrial processes, refocusing from the use of mineral resources to the application of simpler and cleaner technologies.