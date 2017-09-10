PM holds meeting with President of Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 9, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the President of Pakistan Mamnun Hussain, primeminister.kz reports.

The sides discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade and economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian relations, as well as fuel and energy complex, agriculture, and healthcare and determined mining industry, non-ferrous metallurgy, machine building, energy, light industry, transport and communications as priority areas for further cooperation.

During the meeting, they also touched upon the topic of implementation of the New Economic Program of Kazakhstan "Nurly Zhol" and Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative in the context of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization integration into the international transport and logistics system.

It should be noted that in 2016 the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan amounted to $ 25.5 million and Kazakhstan's export to Pakistan amounted to $ 2.7 million. And in January-April 2017, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $ 16.9 million while export from Kazakhstan to Pakistan amounted to $ 4.9 million.