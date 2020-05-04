PM holds meetings on support of various sectors of economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - From April 29 to May 4 the current year Prime Minister Askar Mamin held meetings on the development and support of the construction industry, civil aviation, manufacturing, agricultural and transport sectors, small and medium-sized businesses, trade and tourism, primeminister.kz reports.

The sittings were attended by heads of central government bodies, JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna, JSC NMH Baiterek, NCE Atameken and industry associations. The meetings examined in detail tax incentive measures for business entities, lending, protection of domestic producers, regulated procurement tools, support for export-oriented enterprises, primarily those manufacturing medium and high value added products, further simplification of licensing procedures, and others.

Prime Minister A. Mamin instructed to take into account the developed approaches to support economic sectors in the preparation of the Comprehensive Plan for the Restoration of Economic Growth in Kazakhstan.