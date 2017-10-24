PM holds talks with OECD head, heads of delegations

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Before the official opening of the OECD Eurasia Week-2017, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held talks with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and the heads of delegations of the participating countries.

During the meeting, it was noted that since 2015, Kazakhstan and OECD have entered a phase of active interaction within the framework of the Organization's Country Program that had earlier been extended until 2018.

The sides discussed the effectiveness of the action plan to increase the level of the Kazakh state bodies' participation in the activities of OECD committees and working groups. It was noted that Kazakhstan is working actively to become a full-fledged member of the Committee for Educational Policy and an associate in the Steel Committee.

The interlocutors also touched upon the issue of Kazakhstan joining the OECD Competition Committee as a full member in 2019-2020. During the discussion, it was stressed that Kazakh experts are working actively to ensure implementation of all OECD recommendations on competition.

It should be noted that in March 2015 the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and OECD signed an agreement on conducting a review of the country's antimonopoly legislation and policy and on June 17, 2016, the country became a participant in the OECD Competition Committee due to positive changes in its antimonopoly legislation.

In order to ensure Kazakhstan joining the OECD Competition Committee as a full member, in August 2017 the Ministry of National Economy sent a request to organize a visit of OECD experts to Kazakhstan in order to analyze the effect of the changes in the competition legislation and conduct a second review of the country's legislation and policy in this sphere in 2019.

As previously reported , yesterday Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Angel Gurria held negotiations discussing further cooperation.