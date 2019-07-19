PM inspects restoration in Arys, construction pace in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - In the course of his working visit to Turkestan region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin monitored the progress of the restoration work on damaged residential buildings, social facilities, and utilities in the town of Arys, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Head of Government.

At present, the construction in 1,544 privatehouses in Arys has been completed, the repair works are underway in 4,683houses. Also, 126 private houses and one apartment building are being built.

Of the 66 social facilities, 62 are being restored,new construction is being carried out at 4 sites.

There are 207 companies, 7,037 employees, 265 unitsof special equipment involved in the restoration in Arys.

At a meeting with the residents of Arys, the headof Government stressed that all regions, national companies, representatives ofthe big business of the country are actively involved in the work of rebuildingthe town.

The prime minister of Kazakhstan instructed to keepthe pace of work on the restoration of damaged business facilities, transport,and engineering infrastructure, as well as to take comprehensive measures toprepare education and health facilities.

During histrip to the city of Turkestan, Askar Mamin visited the construction site of thehistorical and cultural center under construction, familiarized himself with theconstruction of the Uly Dala Eli center, the museum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi. Theprime minister also examined the progress of reconstruction of the NationalCenter for Artisans of the Great Silk Road, the visitor center, theconstruction of the Eastern Bathhouse, and the regional scientific anduniversal library.

The prime minister visited administrative, social,cultural and historical facilities under construction: the site of the localstadium, schoolchildren’s palace, the regional and city administrationbuildings, Population Service Center, media center, congress hall, Nur-SultanSquare, sports school Olympic reserve, music school, school with a swimmingpool, city amusement park, wedding palace, the building of the Kazakh DramaTheater, musical fountain, amphitheater.

Askar Mamin inspected in Turkestan the progress ofimprovement of the First President's Park, the reconstruction of the centralpart of the regional center, the construction of the Arbat, and also gotacquainted with the project of the archaeological park Eski Turkistan.