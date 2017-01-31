PM instructed Finance Ministry to strictly control privatization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev stressed the need to revise the terms of privatization for each enterprise until the end of February this year, Kazinform corrspondent reports.

"With regard to privatization, we have identified a list of enterprises to be privatized until 2020. The President instructed to complete the privatization of companies in this list until the end of 2018. In this respect it is necessary to revise the terms of privatization for each enterprise until the end of February this year. First of all, it concerns akims of regions, as over 60% of enterprises to be privatized are located there" Sagintayev said.

"Therefore, I instruct the Ministry of Finance to establish a strict control over the privatization. By the end of 2018 there should be no none-privatized objects on the list except for those for which we will conduct IPOs. It is necessary to carry out preparatory work to ensure that international financial center (AIFC) becomes the main platform for placement of shares of Kazakh companies", added the PM.

Earlier in his Address to the Nation the President instructed the Government to speed up and complete the privatization of enterprises before the end of 2018.