PM instructed to finish EXPO venues’ construction on time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a meeting of the Governmental Commission for EXPO 2017 Organization held in the Ukimet Uyi. Governors of the regions, Astana and Almaty mayors participated in the meeting.

The participants discussed the work of the local executive authorities and operational headquarters of the governmental structures on preparation for the EXPO 2017 in Astana. The meeting focused also on such issues as promotion of the exhibition, volunteers’ activity, development of tour packages, readiness of the Astana facilities to accept guests, construction of a passenger terminal at the International Airport of Astana, readiness of the hotels and logistics facilities etc., Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Following the meeting, Sagintayev charged executive authorities to ensure constant control over the EXPO 2017 organization and to finish construction of the EXPO 2017 venues on time.