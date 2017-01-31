PM instructed to optimize public services, reduce costs for business

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a meeting discussing implementation of the President's Address, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the Government and state bodies to create favorable conditions for business and optimize public services, primeminister.kz reported.

It should be reminded that in his recent address to the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined the main priorities of the country's development in the near future.



Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted that in this Address the Head of State identified a improvement and expansion of the business environment as one of the priorities. In this regard, one of the most important strategic objectives is to ensure that the contribution of small and medium-sized businesses in GDP will be at least 50% by 2050.



"To achieve this, we adopted a productive employment and mass business development program. All its mechanisms are defined and financially secured. The effectiveness of the program depends largely on the effectiveness of the governors. The Head of State noted that the number of created jobs will be one of the key criteria for assessing the activity of the Government and akims", Mr Sagintayev said.



In this regard, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection was instructed to develop digital indicators for each region, based on the opportunities and tasks for the creation of new jobs.



Prime Minister also instructed to develop measures to reduce costs for all business processes and optimize the public services.