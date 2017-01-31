PM instructs Ministry of Information to speed up development of 'Digital Kazakhstan'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Information and Communications in cooperation with the concerned government agencies needs to speed up the development of "Digital Kazakhstan" program, as well as to prepare in this regard, a number of legislative changes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Head of State outlined the five main priorities. The first is the accelerated technological modernization of the economy. The main objective here is to create new industries at the intersection of traditional sectors and services using digital technology. We are talking about the development of such promising sectors as 3D-Printing, e-commerce, mobile banking, industrial Internet, digital professional services and other", said Mr Sagintayev.

Prime Minister noted that the rapid spread of new technologies and business models imposes new requirements on the settlement of these industries.

"In this regard President instructed to develop a "Digital Kazakhstan" program and to adapt the legislation in order to stimulate the development of IT-technologies. I instruct the Ministry of Information and Communications in cooperation with the concerned government agencies to speed up the development of this program and prepare changes to the legislation", he added.

"Connecting villages to fiber-optic lines until 2020 should be taken under a special control. Support of innovations and their rapid introduction into production is also relevant. In this regard, it is necessary to create an international techno park for IT-startups on the basis of the EXPO infrastructure. Therefore, I instruct Ministries of Information, National economy and Finance together with concerned government agencies to look into creation of techno park and providing legislative support in the form of tax incentives as well as simplified visa and labor regime", concluded Mr Sagintayev.