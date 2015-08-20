  • kz
    PM instructs to avoid baseless price increase amid tenge floating rate

    10:17, 20 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At a Government meeting Prime Minister Karim Massimov gave instructions to prevent baseless price increase amid the transition to tenge floating rate.

    "Regional governors need to take measures to support socially vulnerable groups through improving targeted social and housing assistance. I instruct to adopt a package of organizational measures to prevent unjustified grow of prices, particularly for socially important food products and services. It is necessary to monitor and control the situation at the local level," K. Massimov said. Premier instructed his first deputy Bakytzhan Sagintayev to carry out the overall coordination of operational measures and his deputy Berdybek Saparbayev to address the issues related to social questions. According to Mr. Massimov, the Government sitting, which will take place on Saturday, will discuss a package of structural reforms, operational measures, budgetary matters and future macroeconomic policies.

