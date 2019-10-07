PM instructs to continue work on launching flights to Shanghai and Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to further improve the work in the civil aviation industry and timely fulfill all the plans.

«I instruct the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, together with the ministries of national economy, finance, foreign affairs, to continue to work on opening flights to Shanghai and Singapore by 2020. In addition it is needed to complete accreditation procedures for domestic airlines to open flights to New York», Askar Mamin said at a government meeting.

He also drew attention to the need for reconstruction of runways and airport terminals in the regions of Kazakhstan.

According to his words, the construction of a terminal of the Shymkent airport and the airport in Turkestan with the participation of a foreign investor should be completed in a timely manner. He explained that a number of events are planned in the city of Shymkent as it was announced the cultural capital of the CIS.

In addition, Askar Mamin instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to step up efforts to provide the «open sky» regime for domestic carriers at Kazakhstani airports.