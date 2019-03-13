PM: It is necessary to intensify Turkic-Speaking States’ economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, has held today a meeting with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS), Bagdad Amreyev, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, particular attention was paid to the implementation of initiatives, which were proposed by the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, on the structural reforms of Turkic cooperation organizations, the establishment of the Turkic Integration Foundation and the CCTS Joint Investment Foundation.



The sides discussed economic interaction between the Turkic Speaking States, including investment cooperation, development of transport and logistics, the potential for creating joint ventures, improving the competitiveness and the export potential of the CCTT Member States.



"Within the framework of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, it is necessary to intensify work on the economic agenda of interaction between the Turkic Speaking States," said Askar Mamin, underlining the great potential of cooperation in the fields of engineering, tourism, agricultural sector, light industry, and development of an Economy of Simple Things on the whole.



Bagdad Amreyev informed the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan on the meeting of the heads of CCTS customs services held in Astana in March of this year. In general, the attendees considered the matters of interaction between the Council's customs services, the observance and the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Member States' customs services.