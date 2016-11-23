PM: Kazakhstan ready to develop action plan for cooperation with OECD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev has addressed the participants of the forum "Week of Eurasia in OECD 2016" which is being held in Paris with a video message. In the message Mr. Sagintayev told about the achievements of Kazakhstan in execution of the reforms for entering the group of 30 developed countries of the world. Since Kazakhstan obtained independence, as the Prime Minister said, it has proven itself to be a reliable, strong economic and political partner of the world community.

According to the World' Bank "Doing Business" rating, Kazakhstan has become the 35th among 190 countries in the world and received the title of best reformer country of the last two years. This demonstrates adherence of Kazakhstan to the ideas of building an effective system of business climate and state regulation. In 2015 the OECD chose Kazakhstan to be one of three partners for Country Cooperation Program which manifests Kazakhstan's aspiration to apply best OECD practices in order to be among the world's developed countries.

The Kazakhstan Prime Minister reminded that to support the Country Cooperation Program President Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward the 'Plan of the Nation - 100 Steps' which covers the majority of the country's development aspects such as upgrade of public service, enhancement of the justice system, economic diversification, social modernization, and promotion of transparency.

It was told by Bakhytzhan Sagintayev that within the short term since the Country Cooperation Program had been launched Kazakhstan adopted 59 laws aimed at improvement of the institutional environment. By the end of 2016 the Government will have accomplished the program. He also emphasized Kazakhstan's readiness to develop a detailed action plan for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and OECD. In this connection he proposed to convene the next meeting in Kazakhstan.

The purpose of the "Week of Eurasia in OECD 2016" is to create the conditions for further strengthening of the relations between Eurasian countries and OECD member states and draw the international attention to cooperation in a wide range of focus areas directly associated with the region's competitive ability.