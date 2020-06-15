PM makes working trip to Zhambyl region

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM - Over 5 months of the current year the economy of the Zhambyl region has shown steady growth, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The state programs Nurly Zher, Nurly Zhol, FIID, Economics of Simple Things, the Employment Roadmap 2020 and other development programs are being actively implemented in the region.

The region shows growth in almost all sectors of the economy: agriculture and livestock grew by 2.9%, investment in fixed assets - by 2.6%, construction volume - by 8.7% compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

This year, about 550 thousand square meters of housing will be commissioned in Zhambyl region. Moreover, it is planned to commission 34 water supply facilities. Twenty three projects related to local roads repair are being implemented.

Within the framework of the State program of industrial and innovative development for 2020-2025, twenty four investment projects worth KZT1,051.6 billion are implemented in the region.

114 projects worth KZT68.6 billion were approved under the program «Economics of simple things».

As part of the Employment Roadmap program, 831 infrastructure projects are being implemented.

The reconstruction of the Kordai border crossing on the border with Kyrgyzstan, carried out as part of the Nurly Zher state program, will increase passenger traffic 4-fold and vehicle throughput by 2.5 times. The construction work is planned to be completed by December of the current year.

On June 12-13, as part of his working trip to Zhambyl region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the Taraz city, the Zhambyl, Kordai and Baizak districts, as well as the villages of Masanchi, Karakamer, Sortobe and Kordai.

